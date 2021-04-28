REPORT: Condom Sales Are Shooting Up As Coronavirus Restrictions Roll Back In Parts Of The World

Condom sales are reportedly booming.

According to the BBC, the store Reckitt has seen a “double-digit” jump in the sale of Durex condoms compared to the same period in 2020 as coronavirus restrictions loosen in parts of the world and as we near summer. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Sexual wellness products have seen a boost in sales in China, parts of Europe and the United States, according to the same report. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To put it as simply as possibly, it sounds like people are out and about again as we near the end of the war against the coronavirus pandemic. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I don’t want to sound too dramatic, but I think people have a lot of missed time to make up for, especially younger people. We’ve been locked down for more than a year, the bars haven’t been operating as normal, sporting events are restricted and that makes it tough for sexual energy to really explode. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Nothing kills the vibe like a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Well, it appears many people have decided to throw off the chains of quarantine and are backing to socializing and having sex. It’s always great to see so much love in the air!

I can’t wait to see the numbers once we hit June and July. Things are really going to be going off the rails by that point.