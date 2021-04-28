‘Entourage’ Creator Resents The ‘Righteous PC Culture’ Ruining The Memory Of The Hit Show

“Entourage” creator Doug Ellin isn’t a fan of the politically correct culture that’s destroying the legacy of the classic hit show.

The classic comedy show about Hollywood is arguably the greatest series HBO has ever made, but that hasn’t stopped people from treating it like a disease over the past few years. Ellin is very aware of the culture crushing his show’s memory and he hates it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

He told Yahoo “I resent it tremendously” when talking about the “wave of righteous PC culture” that has gone out of its way to cast “Entourage” to the shadows.

Ellin further added, “I don’t want to sound obnoxious or that I’m looking at ‘Entourage’ as high art, but it was a pretty accurate portrayal of how people [acted] at that time in Hollywood.”

The famous TV creator also pointed out that HBO has seemingly gone out of its way to not promote the show for streaming, and doesn’t appear to have any interest in bringing it back.

You can watch his entire interview with Yahoo below.

Nobody should ever feel shame for loving “Entourage.” I’ve probably seen the show all the way through a dozen times. I used to watch it during lunch or just to pass the time while working.

It’s hilarious, edgy, realistic and most importantly, “Entourage” is a ton of fun. Just because people hate all those things in 2021 doesn’t mean we have to pretend the HBO show wasn’t great.

Also, the show is about loyalty. It’s all about Vince, E, Ari, Turtle and Drama doing their best to navigate the choppy waters of Hollywood as a unit.

Now more than ever, we should celebrate loyalty!

If you haven’t watched “Entourage” yet, I suggest you do ASAP. It’s worth every second of your time.