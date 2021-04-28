Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Blue Floral Dress In Photo Marking 10 Year Wedding Anniversary

Kate Middleton definitely shined in a pretty floral dress in a photo marking her and Prince William’s 10th wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the blue floral long-sleeve top and matching skirt that went down to her knees as she joined the Duke of Cambridge in photos posted by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

The caption next to one post read, "Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess' 10th wedding anniversary." Photo credit was given to Chris Floyd."

In another post, the royal couple look just as happy as ever as they posed for another snap showing Middleton wearing the same pretty number.

“10 years,” the caption next to the picture read, along with photo credit to Chris Floyd again.

The photos were taken days before the duke and duchess will celebrate their 10 years of marriage together after tying the knot April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey as the world watched what many at the time called the “wedding of the century.”

Since that time, the royal couple have gone on to have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Congratulations!