Business Is Reportedly Booming For The Bar That Banned NBA Games Because Of LeBron James

Business is rocking for Linnie’s Pub in Ohio.

The Delphi Township bar has been all over the news after the owner made the decision to ban all NBA games on TV until LeBron James is thrown out of the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ban was implemented after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar targeted the police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant during an alleged stabbing attempt on Twitter.

Ohio Bar Bans NBA Games On TV Until LeBron James Is Thrown Out Of The League https://t.co/fyRrPDVEH4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2021

Well, the decision has apparently been great for business. Despite the fact that Linnie’s Pub’s Yelp page was locked after a flood of negative reviews, more people are actually showing up before the stance was taken to ban NBA games.

Owner Jay Linneman told Cincinnati.com that there has been an increase in foot traffic through the establishment since last Friday. He added, “I hope people channel the support to law enforcement and not necessarily to Linnie’s Pub.”

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. ???? https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

Cincinnati.com also reported that a sign at a local gas station in Delphi Township has been put up that reads, “Hey LeBron, the West Side thanks you. Linne’s has never been busier.”

‘Linnie’s has never been busier’: Cincinnati pub owner talks about reactions to LeBron James https://t.co/7WSmSsKDOR via @enquirer — Cindy Saalfeld (@CindyLSchroeder) April 27, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. People really don’t like LeBron James and it’s hard to blame them. His tweet about the police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant was 100% unacceptable, and there’s simply no excuse.

In response, Linnie’s Pub decided that NBA games wouldn’t be shown going forward, and people have responded very well.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Don’t politicize sports and you won’t have to worry about people turning the games off! It’s not that hard to figure out!