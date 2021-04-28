Editorial

Business Is Reportedly Booming For The Bar That Banned NBA Games Because Of LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

Business is rocking for Linnie’s Pub in Ohio.

The Delphi Township bar has been all over the news after the owner made the decision to ban all NBA games on TV until LeBron James is thrown out of the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ban was implemented after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar targeted the police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant during an alleged stabbing attempt on Twitter.

Well, the decision has apparently been great for business. Despite the fact that Linnie’s Pub’s Yelp page was locked after a flood of negative reviews, more people are actually showing up before the stance was taken to ban NBA games.

Owner Jay Linneman told Cincinnati.com that there has been an increase in foot traffic through the establishment since last Friday. He added, “I hope people channel the support to law enforcement and not necessarily to Linnie’s Pub.”

Cincinnati.com also reported that a sign at a local gas station in Delphi Township has been put up that reads, “Hey LeBron, the West Side thanks you. Linne’s has never been busier.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. People really don’t like LeBron James and it’s hard to blame them. His tweet about the police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant was 100% unacceptable, and there’s simply no excuse.

In response, Linnie’s Pub decided that NBA games wouldn’t be shown going forward, and people have responded very well.

Don’t politicize sports and you won’t have to worry about people turning the games off! It’s not that hard to figure out!