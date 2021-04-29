Billboard Music Awards’ Producers Says Morgan Wallen Will Not Be Part Of Show Despite Six Nominations

Billboard Music Awards’ producers released a statement that Morgan Wallen will not be part of this year’s show despite racking up six nominations following a video of him using the N-word.

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting,” a statement from the Billboard Music Awards read, Billboard reported Thursday. “As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).” (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

Morgan Wallen is a finalist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. But the country star won’t appear on the show, which is set to air May 23.https://t.co/D7j4PhtNtl — billboard (@billboard) April 29, 2021

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work,” the statement continued. “We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.” (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

Country Music Television announced in February it was removing the 27-year-old singer’s appearances and music from their stations because he used the racial slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker’s second album “Dangerous: The Double Album” continues to dominate music charts. He’s up for six nominations at the awards show, including top country artist, top country song and top country album, Variety reported.

The Billboard Music Awards are set to air on NBC on May 23.