Congressman Says ‘White Liberals’ Are Greatest Threat To Black Conservatives

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds slammed liberals after Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was dubbed “Uncle Tim” following a Wednesday night speech.

The hashtag “Uncle Tim” began trending on Twitter after Scott declared the U.S. was not a racist country.

“I find it to be outrageous and disgusting,” Donalds said regarding told the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman.

“As a black conservative, the person that is the greatest threat to me and my colleague Sen. Scott is white liberals, because they have no tolerance for a black man who doesn’t agree with their liberal ideology and so they will use frankly racist terms like Uncle Tim or Uncle Tom and they get no pushback at all.”

WATCH:

During his speech, Scott said he’s often been called the N-word and “Uncle Tom” simply because he is a black Republican. Still, Scott said America is not a racist country. (RELATED: President Tim Scott? Top GOP Congressman Thinks It’s Possible)

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Hours after giving his speech, “Uncle Tim” began trending. Scott later responded to the hashtag, noting the “intolerance” comes predominantly from the left.

Check out more videos from the Daily Caller:

Woke Libs, Minnesota Locals Give Wildly Different Answers On Riots

Former NFL Player, Army Ranger Warns Against The Politicization Of Sports, Military

Atlanta Black-Owned Business Speaks Out Against MLB’s Decision To Move All-Star Game