Jaelon Acklin Passes On Appearing On A Dating Show To Return To The CFL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Jaelon Acklin ditched out on a reality TV show in order to return to the CFL.

According to The Spec, Acklin had the chance to appear on the upcoming dating show “Leap of Love” while the CFL debated its future, but with football finally returning north of the border in the coming months, he decided returning to the Tiger-Cats was his best option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“One of their executive producers wanted me on the new dating show, I think it’s planned for Fox Network.It’s set in an old European castle, old school, no cell phones…I was made for that show. But I’d much rather be in Hamilton working with my teammates than on a reality TV show. I’m so glad to get back to play,” Acklin, who played his college football at Western Illinois, told The Spec.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaelon Acklin (@jaelon_acklin)

I mean, this had to be the easiest choice ever made in the history of choices for men, right? Play pro football in a league that pays very well with great fans and history or go on a dating show? Yeah, I’m not sure this was a tough call at all.

If you ever find yourself choosing reality TV over playing pro sports, then you just don’t love sports. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaelon Acklin (@jaelon_acklin)

Also, anyone who thinks reality TV is a realistic path to becoming a legit star is downright delusional. Other than the Kardashians, has that worked for anyone? Even with them, they were already famous before doing reality TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaelon Acklin (@jaelon_acklin)

Acklin didn’t just make the right choice. He made the only choice.