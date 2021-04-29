‘Rudy’s Got Some Real Trouble Coming’: Michael Cohen Claims Giuliani Would Rat On Trump To Avoid Jail Time

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, said Thursday on CNN that Rudy Giuliani would rat on the former President to avoid jail time.

Cohen appeared on CNN Newsroom and was interviewed by anchor Alisyn Camerota. He was asked about the search warrant executed by federal authorities Wednesday on Giuliani’s apartment. The authorities seized several of Giuliani’s personal phones and other electronics. according to the New York Times.

“What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus,” says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani. “We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]… because Rudy’s an idiot.” pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021

“He’s got some real trouble coming down the pike,” Cohen said. “I can assure you on that one.”

“There’s going to be a ton of stuff. I’m certain of it. There’s going to be a ton of documentation, and there’s going to be a bunch of tweets, and a bunch of texts and a bunch of god knows what else,” he added.

Camerota asked Cohen if he thought Trump was “scared” after the raid, to which Cohen responded, “I know so.” (RELATED: ‘Where’s The Raid On Hunter’s House?’: Jesse Watters Says Democratic Prosecutors Are ‘Waging Political War’ Against Trump Associates)

The former attorney added that Trump only cares “about himself.” “He doesn’t care that they raided Rudy’s home. He doesn’t care that they raided Rudy’s law office,” Cohen responded.

Cohen said current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was “Santa Claus” and Giuliani’s “devices are the presents.” “I think Rudy knows that he has trouble. I think Donald understands that Rudy will provide whatever information that he has to the SDNY [The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York] because Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars.”

Investigators in the United States Attorney’s office in Manhattan reportedly sought a warrant for Giuliani’s apartment for months. They were finally granted one following Garland’s confirmation in March, according to the New York Times report.

Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Thursday that the raid is “unfair” and that his former attorney is a “great patriot.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment. It’s so unfair, and it’s like a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “It’s very, very unfair.”