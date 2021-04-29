Patrick Surtain Reveals The Pitch Nick Saban Used To Get His Son To Play For Alabama

Nick Saban had some blunt words for Patrick Surtain II prior to his commitment to Alabama.

The talented defensive back is going to likely be one of the top defensive players taken in the draft, but prior to jumping to the NFL, he was a star at Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did he end up in Tuscaloosa? His father, also named Patrick, told BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast that Saban told his son the following:

He tells them straight up. He goes: ‘Alabama is not for everybody. If you don’t want to compete, go somewhere else. But if you want to come in day in and day out and compete against the best of the best, come to Bama.’

This is exactly why Nick Saban is the king when it comes to winning and assembling all-star teams. He looks people right in the eyes, tells them it’s going to be tough and then more or less challenges them to be a part of it.

It’s very similar to his leaked recruiting pitch. He told a guy that practices would be tougher than games from a competition standpoint, and we all know he’s not joking.

If you’re a parent, how could you not want your kid to play for Nick Saban? He has built an insanely impressive culture down in Tuscaloosa. All the Crimson Tide do is win, and they win at a very high level.

He’s won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and he has a previous one from his time at LSU. Seven rings for Coach Saban!

It’s not hard to see why Surtain was sold.

Now, we wait to see where Surtain will land in the NFL draft. There’s no doubt at all that a team is about get a very talented DB.