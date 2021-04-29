Queen Elizabeth II’s Rejected Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii On Sale For $300,000

A gold-plated Nintendo Wii originally made for Queen Elizabeth II has been put up for sale with a starting bid of $300,000.

The seller, collector Donny Fillerup, told CNN that the 24 karat gold Wii had been valued at $1 million in an interview published Thursday.

“I don’t want to be that greedy,” Fillerup, who would not disclose how much he originally paid for the console, told the outlet. (RELATED: Dinosaur Skeleton Sells For $3.5 Million In Paris Auction)

“This item has been in my possession for quite some time now,” Fillerup said in the description of the item on eBay. “In 2009 THQ made a promo item for the Queen of the England and created the by now world famous 24 Karat golden Nintendo Wii console.”

Fillerup told CNN that he has multiple five digit offers, but doesn’t plan to sell soon.

THQ made the gold-plated Wii back in 2009 as a promotional item for their BIG Family Games line, CBS reported at the time.

“BIG Family Games is the ultimate Wii game to get all family members, from grandparents to young children, playing together,” THQ product manager Danielle Robinson told CBS.

“But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn’t want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned,” he added. “We hope that she and the rest of the Royal Family enjoy the game!”