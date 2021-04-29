The San Francisco 49ers Draft Trey Lance 3rd Overall

Trey Lance is headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

Lance, who was a star during his time at North Dakota State, was selected third overall Thursday night during the 2021 NFL draft.

After weeks and weeks of chatter about how the 49ers had traded up to draft Mac Jones out of Alabama, the 49ers decided to pull the trigger on the former North Dakota State star.

In the past few minutes, I’ve had multiple people text me about how shocking this it is that Lance shot up this quickly.

Don’t get it twisted. Lance is a freak of nature athlete, can make the throws and is a proven winner. He just doesn’t have a ton of experience under his belt.

Now, he’ll be tasked with being the face of the 49ers for years to come.

What a wild development for the 49ers and NFL fans everywhere!