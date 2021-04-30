Kansas Hires Lance Leipold As The New Head Football Coach Of The Jayhawks

Lance Leipold is the new football coach at Kansas.
The Jayhawks announced Friday morning that the former Buffalo head coach has agreed to a deal to take over at Kansas. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Leipold was hired following Kansas showing Les Miles the exit.
I like this hire a ton for Kansas. The only guy I probably would have liked more was Army Coach Jeff Monken.
Leipold got his start as a head coach in D.III at UW-Whitewater where he won multiple national titles. That catapulted him to Buffalo, where he’s had a very solid amount of success for a G5 coach.
Now, he’ll be tasked with taking arguably the worst football team in the P5, and finding a way to win in the Big 12.
To say that he has his work cut out for him would be one hell of an understatement.
Having said that, he has a track record of success, and it’s bold hire that I can get behind. Today is a great day if you’re a Kansas football fan.