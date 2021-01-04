Sam Ehlinger Announces That He’s Headed To The NFL

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is headed to the NFL.
Ehlinger dropped an Instagram video Sunday night announcing that he's not returning for a final year of college football and will instead enter the 2021 NFL.
You can watch his full announcement video below.
There had been some chatter that Ehlinger might return for another season because the 2020 campaign didn’t count towards eligibility.
I even said he should return because he’s molded and created for the college game. Instead, he’s headed to the NFL.
#Texas senior QB Sam Ehlinger said he’s given thought to the possibility of returning for his additional year of eligibility but hasn’t reached a final conclusion at this point.
I honestly have no idea what kind of QB Ehlinger will be in the NFL. All I know for sure is that he’s a class act young man, and he’s a hell of a leader.
Guys like that tend to have solid careers in the NFL. They certainly don’t grow on trees. I’d love to have a guy like Ehlinger in my huddle.
He will forever be remembered among the all-time Texas greats. Now, it’s time to find out how he can do against NFL competition.