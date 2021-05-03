REPORT: Majority Of The CFP Management Committee Is Open To Expansion, Playoff Field Won’t Grow For At Least Two More Seasons

The majority of the CFP Management Committee is open to expanding the playoff field.

According to a great piece from Sports Illustrated, 10 of the 11 members on the committee are willing to hear out expansion ideas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eight of 11 #CFP commissioners tell @SINow they’re for expansion or open to it. A 27-month secret, a ‘controversial’ debate & a key June meeting | Inside playoff talks from those inside the room. “At the end of the day, I think there will be expansion.”https://t.co/VQU0HkzVtJ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 3, 2021

Specifically, five are for it and another three are open to the idea. In order for expansion to happen, all 11 members must agree.

However, expansion won’t happen overnight. According to the same report, the field will stay at four teams for at least two more seasons.

As I’ve said many times, expansion is going to happen. It just is. There’s simply way too much money on the line for expansion to not happen.

In the world of college sports, money rules the day. Right now, college football prints cash. You know how you can print even more cash?

Expand the playoff field to eight teams, get some more games and let the ticket sales and TV revenue flow in.

Granted, I’m not sure anyone thought it would happen overnight, but we need it sooner than later. Do I want to wait two years? No, but I can stomach it if it means we get a great outcome down the road.

The wheels of progress can turn slowly, but at least they’re turning.