‘It Felt Like My Hand Was Forced’: Anna Faris Opens Up About Failed Marriages To Chris Pratt And Ben Indra

Anna Faris opened up about her failed marriages to Chris Pratt and Ben Indra, admitting she felt like her “hand was forced.”

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” the 44-year-old actress explained to guest Rachel Bilson during her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” without specifying anything further. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

“In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced,” she added. “I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.” (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

“The House Bunny” star also shared how she thinks things might have been different if she had a close group of girlfriends in her life.

“I think it stunted me in a lot of ways,” Faris shared. “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

Anna was previously married to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star for eight years before the two announced their split in 2017 in joint statements on social media. She was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 before her and Pratt wed in 2009. The two share an 8-year-old son.

Later in the podcast, the “Mom” star spoke to a woman who was thinking about calling off her engagement before the wedding.

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” Faris shared, without explaining further. “Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.”

Anna is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019, welcomed a little girl in August 2020.