Biden Slips Again: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids’

Former Vice President Joe Biden tripped over his words for a second time on Thursday, telling an Iowa crowd that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Biden made the slip while discussing opportunities in education, arguing for better advanced placement programs in public schools. “And the other thing we should do is we should challenge these students,” he began. “We should challenge students in these schools, have advanced placement programs in these schools.” (RELATED: Biden Buckles, Flips On Hyde Amendment Under Pressure From Democrats)

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden went on, catching himself almost immediately. “Wealthy kids, white kids, Asian kids,” he added after a pause.

To make matters worse, Biden’s audience was primarily Asian and Hispanic voters.

Earlier in the day, Biden made a similar slip, saying, “We choose truth over facts.”