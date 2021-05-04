McCarthy Says House Republicans Have ‘No Concern’ About Liz Cheney’s Vote To Impeach Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are not concerned about Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, but said there are concerns about her ability to serve as conference chair.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made,” McCarthy said. “I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message.”

“I haven’t heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment. It’s more concerned about the job, ability to do, and what’s our best step forward that we can all work together instead of attacking one another,” he continued.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair who is up for reelection, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump and continuing to be vocal about her disdain for the former president. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her vote to impeach Trump.

In late April, McCarthy dodged questions on whether he believes Cheney is a good fit for House leadership at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida.

McCarthy was asked if he believes Cheney is still the right person to be in House leadership, to which McCarthy told the reporter it is up to the conference.

He was then asked again what he believes, to which he still did not give a direct answer and said members of Congress at the retreat should be focused on policy. (RELATED: ‘Poisoning Our Democratic System’: Liz Cheney Goes After Trump For Promulgating Claims The Election Was Stolen)

McCarthy has defended Cheney, but did say he has “concerns” in an interview on Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” (RELATED: McConnell Defends Liz Cheney As Others In GOP Want Her Out Of Leadership)

“Look, I support her, but I also have concerns,” McCarthy said.

House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership position in February by secret ballot.