Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize For The Second Time

Max Bouldin is a very lucky man.

According to NCLottery.com, Bouldin recently won the $1 million prize after purchasing an Extreme Millions ticket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Max Bouldin of #Trinity bought a $10 ticket and won his 2nd $1 million prize! He purchased the Jumbo Bucks ticket from Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62. In July of 2018, Bouldin won $1 million on Extreme Millions. “I feel so blessed,” he said. #NCLottery https://t.co/7fRbrUoMDW pic.twitter.com/uqAKMyI5bo — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 30, 2021

While that’s a pretty wild thing to happen to you, it’s not the first time it’s happened to Bouldin. In 2018, he actually won $1 million doing the exact same thing.

So, in the past three years, he’s won $2 million playing the lottery, which seems borderline impossible to believe.

Max Bouldin and Deborah Prince of #Trinity won $1 million after a ‘lucky feeling’ led them to buy an Extreme Millions scratch-off. The couple said they are excited to use the money to invest in their future. Congrats! https://t.co/wU3Gp3BR2P pic.twitter.com/G9qAHQSpjA — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) July 5, 2018

Bouldin accepted the lump sum and will get $424,503 after taxes, according to the same report.

Most people who play the lottery are just pissing their money away. That might be hard for some people to hear, but it’s true.

The lottery exists to generate revenue. It doesn’t exist to make people rich. It’s a very simple concept.

Yet, Bouldin managed to beat the system twice in the span of three years. If you don’t smile about that, then you just don’t have a heart.

Spend it wisely, Max.