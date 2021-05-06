REPORT: Former NFL Player Jarryd Hayne Sentenced To Several Years In Prison After Sexual Assault Convictions

Former San Francisco 49ers player Jarryd Hayne is reportedly headed to prison.

According to the Associated Press, Hayne has been sentenced to at least 44 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault in Australia in March. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former running back was found not guilty of aggravated sexual assault without consent inflicting actual bodily harm during the same trial.

The jury found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual assault, without the circumstances of aggravation (recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm). — Jamie McKinnell (@jamie86) March 22, 2021

According to a previous report from TMZ, Hayne faced a total of 14 years behind bars after he was found guilty.

All things considered, a 44 month sentence seems very light after being convicted on two sexual assault charges.

Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Convicted Of Sexual Assault, Faces 14 Years In Jail https://t.co/mFeiC90ofb — TMZ (@TMZ) March 22, 2021

Obviously, this is a very serious situation, and the court had a job to do. While it’s not happening in America, I think it’s safe to say the Australian judicial system can be trusted.

Hayne has denied he did anything wrong, but the criminal justice system over there clearly disagreed.

Now, he’ll spend at least 44 months in prison. That should give him plenty of time to think about his actions.