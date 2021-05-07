‘It’s Embarrassing’: Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather Following Brawl With Jake Paul

Conor McGregor slammed Floyd Mayweather following his brawl with YouTuber Jake Paul and said “pro to pro it’s embarrassing.”

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd [Mayweather]at?” McGregor captioned his post on Instagram in a question directed at Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather’s manager. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match, Offers Him $50 Million)

“The kid [Jake Paul] curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” he added. “The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him.”

“He should thank him,” the professional boxer and mixed martial artists continued. “It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight noted how the fight between Floyd and Jake’s brother Logan Paul was “cancelled once already” after the first one was postponed.

“The world is watching this on Twitter,” McGregor shared. “He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet it’s this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!”

A face-to-face took place Thursday in Miami between the legendary boxer and Logan Paul during a media event to announce their upcoming fight. An altercation then broke out after Paul’s brother Jake snatched Mayweather’s hat and took off.

“I’ll kill you, motherfucker,” Mayweather shouted at one point as he was being physically held back.

Before the brawl started, Mayweather also agreed to fight both Logan and Jake on the same night, June 6, the outlet noted.