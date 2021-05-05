Kamaru Usman Says He Can Change Jake Paul’s Life ‘In The Worst Way’

Kamaru Usman doesn’t sound interested in playing games with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has been generating a ton of attention ever since beating Ben Askren in a boxing match and exchanging words with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Over the past few weeks, Paul has been going after random UFC fighters, and Usman doesn’t want any of it.

The UFC sensation tweeted Wednesday, “I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way.”

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

A fight between Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul would be over within a shocking amount of time. Usman would maul him to the point that it might be illegal.

Did everyone forget that Usman just flipped the switch on Masvidal at UFC 261 with a punch? Masvidal’s whole thing was that he didn’t get knocked out.

Yet, Usman put him down like it was nothing.

As I’ve said many times, Paul is playing a very dangerous game with these UFC fighters. He might catch one of these guys in a club or a bar someday, and there aren’t going to be rules.

He’s going to find himself laid out.

Be careful what you wish for, Jake! You just might get it!