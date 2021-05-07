Kendall Jenner Says She Suffers From Severe Anxiety, Feels Like She’s ‘Overworked’

Model Kendall Jenner revealed she suffers from severe anxiety during an interview with Vogue published Thursday.

Jenner said she began noticing her anxiety at the age of eight years old.

WATCH:

“I remember being really young – I’d say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” Jenner said during the first episode of Vogue’s “Open Minded” series. She also claimed she feels like she’s been “overworked.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Reveals What Turns Her On)

“I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way,” Jenner said. “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing, and I can’t breathe, and I need someone to help me.”

“Sometimes I think I’m dying,” she added.

It’s so weird to think about somebody as successful as Jenner having anxiety. It can literally happen to anyone. It’s also weird to hear her say she feels “overworked.” You don’t think of celebrities in that way, but they definitely can be. Jenner has been under immense pressure since she was younger as a child of the Kardashian family.

Her entire childhood was depicted in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” It only makes sense that she has anxiety.