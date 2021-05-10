Trump Calls On GOP To Oust Cheney From House Leadership, Put In Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump slammed Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney Monday, saying she should be ousted from House leadership and replaced by Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Trump released a statement, saying Stefanik should replace Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican.

“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik. Elise has intelligence, an endorsement from American Patriot Brandon Judd and the National Border Patrol Council, she has an A+ from the NRA, and she loves our Veterans,” Trump said in a statement.

“We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!,” he added.

NEW Trump statement on Stefanik replacing Cheney in House leadership: pic.twitter.com/UvaWMvWHny — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 10, 2021

Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her vote to impeach Trump. (RELATED: Trump Supports Rep. Elise Stefanik To Replace Liz Cheney As House GOP Conference Chair)

Since impeachment, Cheney has continued to be vocal about her disdain of the former president.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trashed Cheney before a Tuesday interview, saying she has real problems and that he has had it with her. (RELATED: ‘I Think She’s Got Real Problems’: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Rep. Liz Cheney)

McCarthy was caught on a hot microphone before a hit with “Fox & Friends,” where he said on-air that Republicans are not concerned about Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, but said there are concerns about her ability to serve as conference chair. However, McCarthy had some different words about Cheney off-air.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy told Steve Doocy off-air before the interview, Axios reported. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership position in February by secret ballot.