Here’s The Name Bookies Bet Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Choose For Their New Daughter

A gambling site in the United Kingdom is betting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter after her late great grandfather Prince Philip.

The betting site, Ladbrokes, said it has seen the name Philippa increase as the popular prediction for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child. People magazine reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Bookies Predict Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Name Their Baby Girl After This Royal Family Member​ https://t.co/RcaFp1qbOY — People (@people) May 11, 2021

“The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we’ve been forced to trim the odds again that it’s the name for Harry and Meghan’s daughter,” Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes shared. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

The bookies have slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1, which means the betting public thinks it’s more likely than not to happen the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband will name their child after the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away last month. He was 99.

However, Philippa isn’t the only name that people are betting on for the duchess’ next child. Other names include the child’s late grandmother Princess Diana and Elizabeth, after Harry’s grandmother the Queen. Both royal family member’s names are near the top of the leaderboard.

When Meghan and her royal husband welcomed their first child and went with Archie, the name wasn’t even on the betting companies’ radars, the outlet noted.