Poll Shows Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Should Lose Royal Titles

A new online poll shows people think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should lose their HRH styles and Ducal titles after stepping down from their royal senior roles.

In a poll conducted of 10,095 readers by an Express.co.uk. on the anniversary of Megxit, 99 percent of those who responded said the royals should lose “His or Her Royal Highness (HRH),” a style used to designate senior members of the royal family. The poll was taken after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

‘People are bored!’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been told that the public is already tired of ‘hearing about them’https://t.co/S2DzeVCIhs — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 2, 2021

The royals still hold their HRH styles despite not being senior members of the royal family, the outlet reported. However, they do not use them as part of their agreement with Queen Elizabeth II. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Despite not using the HRH styles, they still use the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Several of those who responded said their Ducal titles should be stripped as well.

“Strip them down to Mrs and Mr,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “Definitely. Take the Ducal title while they’re at it. While they are perhaps obeying the letter of the law by not using the HRH, there is no doubt they are using the ducal title for their own profit.”

While a third wrote, “They should lose their duke and duchess titles as well.”

“Absolutely, they have shown total disrespect for members of the Royal Family and the UK people,” another wrote.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey dealt with, among other things, accusations of racism and thoughts of suicide.

“When Harry and Meghan left a year ago people were surprised and disappointed because they were a great pair,” Royal expert Penny Junor shared on the anniversary with the outlet. “Harry was a hugely popular royal and Meghan was a great asset to the family.”

“A year on, I think a lot of people are really angry and think that they have betrayed their family and lobbed a huge bomb into the heart of the institution and sort of taken a swipe at the UK as well,” she added.