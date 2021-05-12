‘CRT Is Racist. It Is Abusive’: Parent Goes Nuclear At School Board Meeting

A mother spoke out against the use of critical race theory (CRT), calling it “racist” and “abusive” in a clip that’s been identified by some as footage from a May 11 Loudoun County School Board meeting.

The mother started by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech and asking the board to “implement love, not hate” in a 65-second viral video posted to Twitter. Independent outlet PT News Network uploaded the clip to YouTube May 12. “Let me educate you: An honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue does not implement hatred or injustice. It’s to communicate without deceiving people,” she went on to say.

Parents opposed to the use of CRT in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) have launched an advertisement supporting a recall campaign that targeted six members of the school board, the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘An Open Conspiracy’: GoFundMe Terminates Fundraiser For Unwoke Parents Targeted By Loudoun County Schools)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The debate over CRT in LCPS has been contentious, with reports of a secret Facebook group that planned to dox and harass parents who either supported re-opening schools, opposed the inclusion of CRT in the curriculum of LCPS, or both. The debate over the school system’s curriculum has also included evidence that CRT is being used in schools despite denials, and some officials calling for the firing of teachers who opposed CRT.

One member of the Loudoun County School Board targeted by the recall campaign, Beth Barts, sent a text message to the board’s chairwoman declaring war on parents who sought to re-open schools five days a week, according to a transcript obtained by a parents’ group though a freedom of information act request.