Authorities Are Searching For A 7-Year-Old Who Went Missing At Beach

Authorities are looking for a seven-year-old boy who went missing at a Texas beach Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the young boy went missing near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. He was last seen wearing black shorts, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities received a tip around 8:09 p.m., about the boy who went missing while at the beach with family.

In Galveston, the Coast Guard is searching for a seven-year-old male who went missing at about 8p.m. Tuesday while at the beach with family. This occurred near 37th St. and Seawall Blvd. The child was last seen wearing black shorts. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 12, 2021

"An urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Gavleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew."

Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed Tuesday the boy is presumed to have drowned, according to KPRC. Authorities reportedly believe the boy was caught in a rip current.

The National Weather Service for the Houston/Galveston area warned Tuesday night of steep waves and strong wind. The service also issued a significant weather advisory that warned of winds up to 50 miles per hour and thunderstorms.