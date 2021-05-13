Apple Hire Out After Fellow Employees Demand Investigation Over ‘Misogynistic’ Line In Autobiography

An Apple employee no longer works at the company after thousands of his coworkers signed a petition demanding an investigation into his hiring, The Verge reported Wednesday.

Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook product manager and Wired writer, wrote a book called “Chaos Monkeys” that describes the culture of Silicon Valley. In the book, García Martínez says women in the Bay Area are “soft and weak, cosseted and naïve despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit,” The Verge reported.

"It's so exhausting being a woman in tech; sitting opposite men who think because of my gender, I am soft and weak and generally full of shit. It's not even worth it to say I have worked relentlessly for every accomplishment I have," an Apple employee tweeted along with a screenshot of the passage.

“We demand an investigation into how his published views on women and people of color were missed or ignored, along with a clear plan of action to prevent this from happening again,” the petition, posted by The Verge, stated.

“At a minimum, we demand assurance that Mr. García Martínez and any who share his harmful views will not be involved in hiring, interviewing, or performance decisions during their tenures at Apple,” the petition added.

According to The Verge, Apple shut down García Martínez’s Slack account on Wednesday. He resigned that night.

In an interview with Steven Levy, posted on “Chaos Monkeys'” Amazon page, García Martínez predicts two reactions to his books. He believes the Silicon Valley elite establishment will feel antagonistic to it. Second, he says he believes the “mid-level or junior-level Facebook employee” or “scarred veteran of many a start-up who is not believing in the fairy tale anymore” will see their own lives and “laugh like hell.”

The book received positive appraisals from The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Atlantic, CBS This Morning and Bloomberg Businessweek.