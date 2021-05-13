‘They’re Our Enemies’: Joe Lieberman Warns Biden Admin Against Pursuing Iran Nuclear Deal ‘At Any Price’

Former Independent Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman warned President Joe Biden’s administration against making a deal with Iran “at any price.”

Lieberman joined ABC’s “The View” for Thursday’s broadcast to discuss the recent uptick in tensions and violent attacks between Hamas and Israel — and he argued that Iran could be using Hamas and the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis to influence any possible nuclear deal in their favor.

WATCH:

Meghan McCain began the segment by noting that, while she certainly was not a fan of former President Donald Trump, she felt like he had done a good job handling tensions in the Middle East. (RELATED: Israel Assassinates Top Hamas Commander, Islamist Soldiers In Targeted Airstrikes: Report)

“You know of my personal admiration for Joe Biden, but I am worried that he’s following in Obama’s footsteps and trying to lead from behind,” McCain continued. “Hamas, a terrorist organization, has already fired rockets at Israeli civilians. I’m glad Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself, but I’m starting to think these are just words. Do you want to see Biden get more involved?”

Lieberman voiced support for Biden, saying that it was important to stand with Israel and join with other allies in encouraging deescalation. (RELATED: ‘Dis Me. I’ve Been Around Awhile’: Joe Lieberman Is Not Impressed By Ocasio-Cortez)

“What I do worry about with the Biden administration is what’s happening in Vienna and their attempt to get back into a nuclear agreement with Iran,” Lieberman continued, saying his fear on that account was that Biden’s administration wanted to a nuclear deal more than Iran wanted it.

“They want to get the economic sanctions and economic pressure off them. They’re finding ways to poke us, which they hope will affect us at these negotiations,” Lieberman went on.

“Their vessels have been challenging our boats in the Persian Gulf in the same way as I mentioned at the beginning, I think they’re encouraging Hamas and a Palestinian/Islamic jihad to be violent against Israel, to create conflict where they can come in and show they can resolve it.”

“I think we have to be very clear about Iran. They’re our enemies,” Lieberman concluded. “They don’t really want the kind of nuclear agreement we want. I hope President Biden and his team are aware of that and are realistic about it and not just hopeful they can reach an agreement almost at any price.”