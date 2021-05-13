The Lincoln Project Is Launching A New Spinoff To Promote ‘Civility’

The minds behind The Lincoln Project apparently have a new spinoff on the way.

The group tweeted a teaser video Thursday for a new brand called “The Franklin Project.” The new project is said to be “launching soon” and will be focused on promoting “civil debate.”

The Franklin Project, launching soon. pic.twitter.com/kwsNmxOQlI — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2021

The 42-second teaser video featured the definition of the word “civility” followed by historic moments of kinship shared by political rivals, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and first ladies Melania Trump and Michelle Obama.

One man featured in the video spoke of the importance of “[bridging] the gap and listening to each other.” (RELATED: Former Lincoln Project Official Kurt Bardella Admits To Posting Private DMs To Smear Journalist, Project’s Co-Founder)

The Lincoln Project was founded by former Republican political operatives in opposition to former President Donald Trump. Organizations controlled by the group’s leaders pocketed millions of dollars from anti-Trump donors during the 2020 election cycle.

The group took a hit when founder John Weaver was revealed to have engaged in predatory sexual behavior toward young men, and a schism developed in the organization over how to handle allegations against him.

One co-founder of The Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, has been notoriously uncivil in recent years towards Republicans and Trump supporters. Wilson once mocked the “boomer rube” supporters of Trump in a fake southern accent, and on another occasion, he threatened to “gut” a fellow CNN panelist “like a fish.”