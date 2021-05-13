‘Clinging To His Mask Like A Security Blanket’: NY Post’s Miranda Devine Faults Biden’s ‘Terrible Job’ Selling COVID-19 Vaccine

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Thursday that President Joe Biden continues to wear a mask like it was “a security blanket” while his administration has done a “terrible job” of promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

WATCH:

“The fact is that this government, this administration, has done a terrible job of selling the vaccine, Devine claimed on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The science has not changed … [but] we are told the bleeding obvious, which is if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask, but Joe Biden was one of the first people in the country to get vaccinated back in December, and he has been clinging to his mask like a security blanket ever since,” she continued. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Will No Longer Wear A Mask At The Senate, Claims They’re Unnecessary)

Devine noted that Biden even wore a mask outside to inform Americans that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had updated their guidelines about outdoor masks for those who are vaccinated.

“And he wore a mask to the podium outside to announce that. And, you know, he just sends the message with everything he has done that he does not believe that the vaccines work,” she said, adding that “people are going to be skeptical.”

She claimed that both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have undermined the efficacy of the vaccine “from day one.”

“Remember when they were saying that they did trust a vaccine that Donald Trump had anything to do with? [Democratic New York Gov.] Andrew Cuomo in New York was going to set up his own little test lab to figure out if the vaccine actually worked and then he got desperate because New Yorkers were saying we don’t want it,” she explained.

Devine also argued that the administration’s “mixed messages” have not built public confidence in the vaccine. “They don’t believe in the vaccine, and yet, they are forcing everybody to wear masks. It makes no sense.”

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume has previously noted that the Biden administration’s policy on mask-wearing is “all over the map” and observed Biden’s recent appearance on a Zoom call with world leaders in which he wore a mask. (RELATED: The ‘Masks Forever’ Crowd Is Real. Here’s What They Want)

Experts predict that some Americans may continue to wear masks after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided in crowds and during hospital visits.

Most cities and states insisted on mask mandates after scientists recommended their use as an effective deterrent to the virus even as they acknowledged that masks would never be 100% effective at preventing the spread of the disease.