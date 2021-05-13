Trump Takes Shot At Chip Roy, Backs Elise Stefanik To Replace Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Thursday, taking a shot at Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy’s candidacy to replace former Republican conference chair Liz Cheney, and offering support to Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

“Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy—he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district,” Trump said. “I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”

Cheney was ousted from her position as Republican conference chair on Wednesday when sources told the Daily Caller that Roy was considering a run to replace her. Roy officially announced Thursday that he would be running.

“I do believe that she should have an opponent,” Roy told CNN . “And I’m going to go to the candidate forum tonight and talk to my colleagues. But I’ll let that kind of play out this evening.”

Roy also expressed concern at the speed in which a replacement for chair is being considered. “One of my biggest problems is that we’re not taking the time to have this conversation,” he said.

Why I'm running for House Republican Conference Chair A letter to my colleagues on my vision to unify our GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save our country

Some Republicans have criticized Stefanik’s candidacy, as she voted with Trump less often than Cheney, Fox News reported. Despite these concerns, Stefanik has garnered public support from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Donald Trump Jr., among others.