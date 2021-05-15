Prince Harry Says America’s First Amendment Is ‘Bonkers’

Prince Harry said in a recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard that America’s First Amendment is “bonkers.”

Prince Harry was discussing his new role at a non-profit called the Aspen Institute with Shepard on his podcast, “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.” He will serve on the “Commission on Information Disorder” and will conduct studies with 14 other people on a panel to analyze the spread of incorrect information throughout the country, according to The Spectator.

“As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” Prince Harry said about his new job. “It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.”

When discussing the spread of misinformation, Prince Harry expressed confusion with the First Amendment. (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Genetic Pain And Suffering’: Prince Harry Says He Wants To ‘Break The Cycle’ Passed On By His Dad)

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time,” Prince Harry said. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

Prince Harry’s comments drew rebukes by many on Twitter.

For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 15, 2021

LONDON—While Prince Harry used the First Amendment to comment on how “bonkers” the First Amendment is… His own countrymen take to the streets in “Freedom Protest – St James Park to the BBC”, today. pic.twitter.com/tQnXQikutt — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) May 15, 2021

Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party. https://t.co/cEIG0XUwZR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2021