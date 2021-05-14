‘A Lot Of Genetic Pain And Suffering’: Prince Harry Says He Wants To ‘Break The Cycle’ Passed On By His Dad

Prince Harry said he wants to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” passed on by his dad Prince Charles.

“He treated me the way he was treated,” the Duke of Sussex shared during his appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” he added. “So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

The royal explained he now wants to “break the cycle” after realizing he was “treated” the way his father, Prince Charles, was treated and he wants to “change” that for his “own kids. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

“I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go, ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents, so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'” Prince Harry shared.

“And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in southern California with their 2-year-old son Archie after announcing their plans to step down from their senior royal duties last year. The royal couple are expecting their second child, a little girl.