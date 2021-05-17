‘I Want Us To Take It Seriously’: Rubio Urges Lawmakers To Drop ‘Stigma’ Of UFO Talks

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said on “60 Minutes” that lawmakers need to acknowledge the reality of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), better known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill,” Rubio told correspondent Bill Whitaker on Sunday. “I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kinda, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The Government Keeps Dropping Bombshells About UFOs. Is The Truth Really Out There?)

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up,” says Senator Marco Rubio, who has called for a detailed analysis on unidentified aerial phenomena. https://t.co/BxU4tf5qMi pic.twitter.com/eOPu5xGrOl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021

Rubio called anything in the airspace that is not supposed to be there a threat to the U.S. He also requested that the Director of National Intelligence and the Pentagon present Congress an unclassified report on UAPs after receiving classified briefings on them.

“I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,” Rubio said. “I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”