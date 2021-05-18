Drew Barrymore Says She Didn’t Regret Working With Woody Allen Until After She Became A Mother

Actress Drew Barrymore said she regrets working with embattled director Woody Allen during an interview with his daughter Dylan Farrow published Monday.

“I worked with Woody Allen,” Barrymore recalled during the interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I did a film with him in 1996 called ‘Everyone Says I Love You’ and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.” (RELATED: Dylan Farrow Felt ‘Guilt’ After Accusing Woody Allen Of Sexual Abuse)

Allen was first accused of sexually abusing Farrow, his seven-year-old adopted daughter by his ex-wife Mia Farrow, as previously reported. The allegations came after news broke that Allen was having an affair with Mia’s 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon Yi-Previn.

WATCH:

“Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told,” she added. “And I see what’s happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that.”

Barrymore seemingly was referring to Farrow’s accusations that Allen molested her.

“I’m trying not to cry right now,” Farrow responded to Barrymore. “It’s so meaningful because it’s so easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him. He’s a jerk. He’s a monster.’ I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to reconsider that.”