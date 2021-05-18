Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Again

Jennifer Love Hewitt definitely got everyone’s attention when she announced she and husband Brian Hallisay are expecting their third child together.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” the 42-year-old actress shared about the happy news with People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: On-Screen ‘Game Of Thrones’ Couple Gets Engaged For Real)

“I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models,” she added, noting 5-year-old son Atticus James and 7-year-old daughter Autumn James. (RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Announces Pregnancy After Sharing Her Experience With Miscarriage)

“This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human,” Hewitt continued.

“The Ghost Whisperer” star also revealed it was her son who realized she might be pregnant and it inspired her to take a pregnancy test that turned out positive.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television,” the “Heartbreakers” star shared. “My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly.'”

“I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?'” she added. “It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about.”

“Sure enough,” Hewitt continued about the result of the pregnancy test as she shared she’s pretty sure baby number three is the end for the couple.

“I’m pretty sure,” the superstar actress shared. I don’t think I could do another one. I think five is a great number.”