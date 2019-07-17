Dylan Dreyer Announces Pregnancy After Sharing Her Experience With Miscarriage

“Today” show anchor Dylan Dreyer announced life-changing news Wednesday while on air.

The meteorologist shared she is expecting her second child, according to a report published by Page Six.

Dreyer and her son Calvin revealed to the “Today” audience that they will be adding another baby boy to the family as her son drove a blue kids car with balloons hanging off the back onto the set of the show.

The news comes after Dreyer opened up about her fertility issues. The anchor opened up about how she suffered a miscarriage last winter back in April. (RELATED: Carson Daly Defends Himself After ‘Baby Making Juice’ Comments Upsets Some Fans)

“It’s been an emotional journey,” she said. “You know, I opened up about my fertility and secondary infertility, (and) surgeries I’ve had to have.”

Dreyer admitted she was about to start IVF treatments in May when the doctor called her telling her she was finally pregnant.

“I had all my medicines — I brought it all down to the Kentucky Derby with me,” she recalled. “My doctor calls and says, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant!” she said near tears. “I’m just so happy now, I’ve been keeping this secret so long.”

The baby boy will arrive sometime in January.