Clint Eastwood’s Son Launches New Beer Made 100 Percent In America

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, is getting into the beer business with the launch of a new beer made in Colorado.

It’s called “Made Here” and it is said to be 100% American-made beer from the ownership to the cans and ingredients, Denver Biz Journal reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aspen Brewing buys Capitol Creek Brewery, and starts brewing Made Here Beer for Scott Eastwood and company. https://t.co/Sa2ISlo1AI — @denverwestword (@DenverWestword) May 18, 2021

“It’s a sense of pride — for your country, for your neighbors,” Eastwood shared. “It’s about supporting your neighbors. We’re partners with people who can here and grow barley and hops here.” (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

Scott partnered with Dane Chapin, a real estate developer who explained the idea for the special brew came to him during the pandemic as he and friends found themselves drinking packaged beer at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said he realized how few of the products available were truly 100% American made, noting for example, big name beer companies like Anheuser Busch is owned by a Belgian company and Miller and Coors are the products of a half-Canadian firm, Molson Coors Beverage Co. And how even some of the other domestic breweries end up importing some of the ingredients in their brews or packaging materials from overseas.

The beer will soon be available throughout Colorado with the goal by the end of summer to be on the shelves in a large portion of the southwestern United States.