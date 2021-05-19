Legendary Comedian And ‘Chappelle Show’ Star Paul Mooney Dead At 79

Legendary comedian and “Chappelle Show” star Paul Mooney passed away at his Oakland, California, home Wednesday morning at the age of 79.

The famous actor and comedian reportedly died of a heart attack. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his daughter Spring Mooney, the New York Post reported.

“Give me a moment,” Spring shared on social media. “My best friend just died and my world is forever SHOOK !!! I really can’t put into words right now my feelings .. know that I LOVE THIS MAN AND I AM BROKEN.” (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

Give me a moment !!! My best friend just died and my world is forever SHOOK !!! I really can’t put into words right now my feelings .. know that I LOVE THIS MAN AND I AM BROKEN pic.twitter.com/XIXO36ug1i — Spring Mooney (@MooneySpring) May 19, 2021

Journalist Roland Martin tweeted about the star’s death after reportedly speaking to Paul’s cousin, Rudy Ealy, the Daily Mail reported.

“Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away,” Martin wrote. “His cousin Rudy Ealy just called me from Paul’s phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered.”

BREAKING NEWS: Rudy Ealy, the cousin of @PaulEalyMooney, told me that Paul had been suffering with dementia for some time and had been living with him. Rudy said Oakland paramedics valiantly tried to save him after suffering a heart attack this AM. #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 19, 2021

After reports surfaced of his death, director and producer Robert Townsend, who worked with Mooney in the 1987 film “Hollywood Shuffle,” shared a tribute on social media. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“Rest in peace Mr. Paul Mooney the #fearless king of Comedy…you always spoke unfiltered truth… always made time to share your knowledge… your edgy comedy Voice will live on… God bless your soul,” Townsend wrote.

Rest in peace Mr. Paul Mooney the #fearless king of Comedy…you always spoke unfiltered truth… always made time to share your knowledge… your edgy comedy Voice will live on… God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/f8sQE0ORgS — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) May 19, 2021

Chappelle called the late comedian “One of the best that ever did it,” in a clip from TMZ.

Dave Chappelle shouts out Paul Mooney: “One of the best that ever did it” pic.twitter.com/Mwi74LCyGS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 19, 2021

Mooney is best known for his roles in movies like Spike Lee’s 2000 comedy “Bamboozled” and the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story.”

During his career, he wrote for such giants as comedian Richard Pryor and worked as a head writer on Fox’s 1990s sketch comedy “In Living Color.”

To a younger generation, the comedian is known for his hilarious bits as “Negrodamus” on the Dave Chappelle comedy show. He also made audiences laugh with sketches on the show called “Ask a Black Dude” and “Mooney at the Movies.”

Check it out!