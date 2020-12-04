Dave Chappelle’s Reaction To A FaceTime Call From Kardashian-Jenner Ladies Has Everyone Talking

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies had a little fun with some of their friends by appearing in a FaceTime call together, and it’s Dave Chappelle’s reaction that has everyone talking.

The clip, shared on Kylie Jenner's TikTok account, shows a phone screen with video of every single one of the female reality star's sitting next to each other including: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The entire family is seated ominously while starring blankly into the camera, according to Page Six in a piece published Friday.

The ladies then make calls to several big name stars, including Justin Bieber, Tristan Thompson, Luka Sabbat, Hailey Baldwin, Chappelle and more.

WATCH:

It is clear from the clip, seeing all the ladies in one room together on the call at once was unnerving to several of their friends with one friend stating, “What the f–k, am I in trouble?”

Tristan Thompson’s said “oh hey,” then noticed everyone was there and replied “what the?”

While Justin Bieber said, “Hey guys. What is happening?” and Hailey Bieber, his wife, just giggled awkwardly and said, “Hello?!”

But it’s Chappelle‘s reaction has got all the attention, because when the Kardashian-Jenner crew made a FaceTime call to the superstar comedian, he simply replied, “Holy s–t.”