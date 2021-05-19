Los Angeles Named The Best City In America For Basketball Fans

Los Angeles is apparently the best basketball city in America.

According to a study from WalletHub on the best basketball cities for fans, Los Angeles is the best place in America, and Boston is second. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salt Lake City, Philadelphia and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

I generally love WalletHub’s rankings, but this is hot trash. The rankings are determined by many factors and then averaging out the college and NBA rankings.

Listen up, folks. This study has zero legitimacy unless the score is weighted against the NBA because nobody cares about that league.

Great basketball towns are solely determined by college teams. If there’s a great pro team in the area, it’s just just a bonus.

In terms of the best basketball cities, you have Durham, Lexington, Lawrence, Chapel Hill, Madison and East Lansing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

For some reason Los Angeles ranked as the second best city for college basketball. When was the last time UCLA was relevant? It’s insulting!

Stick to the powerhouses like the Badgers and Duke!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

This one was a huge swing and a miss on the rankings!