Angelina Covered Her Body In Bees In Honor Of World Bee Day For Magazine Shot

Angelina Jolie agreed to cover her body in bees in honor of World Bee Day for an incredible magazine shot for National Geographic.

In a wild video posted on the magazine's Instagram page, the 45-year-old actress poses for the shot wearing a white off-the-shoulder top with tons of bees crawling all over her face, neck, and chest as the photographer snapped away. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

Check it out! It's something.

The caption next to the post focused on how the superstar actress “wanted to do a portrait covered in bees.”

It also detailed how a master beekeeper was brought in to make the shot happen which included various steps to keep the bees calm.

“Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a protective suit,” the post added. “It had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm. I applied the pheromone in the places on her body where I wanted bees to congregate.”

“The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also encourages them not to swarm,” the post continued. “We also placed a large number of bees on a board that rested in front of her waist. Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting.”