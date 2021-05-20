Stephen Smith Compares The Jaguars Signing Tim Tebow To George Floyd Dying

Stephen A. Smith went on a bizarre rant Thursday about the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow.

The Jaguars linked Tebow to a deal early Thursday morning, and as predicted, not everyone was pleased. In fact, Stephen A. Smith thinks lessons from the death of George Floyd and white privilege can be applied to this situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ESPN star said the following about George Floyd when discussing the decision to sign the Florida Heisman:

When George Floyd ultimately was murdered by Derek Chauvin, the cop, and you saw people rioting and protesting in the streets, it wasn’t just about him. It was about the symbolism of what transpired because black people have repeatedly felt like we have the proverbial knee on our neck. We don’t have…we constantly have to scratch and claw our way, and when we see someone, of a different ilk, of a different ethnicity, getting opportunities we know we would never get, that’s where the words “white privilege” come from.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I seriously can’t believe Stephen A. Smith, who might be the best guy on ESPN, went on this rant. It’s absolutely mind-blowing.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

How does the death of George Floyd and whatever you might think of it factor in here at all? Earlier in the segment, Stephen A. did touch on Tebow’s actual football record and admitted he texted Tebow to congratulate him. He should have just stopped there.

Instead, he chose to make it a racial issue and compared and contrasted it to the death of George Floyd. As I talked about on my show today, people are melting down over Tebow returning to the NFL, and it just doesn’t make sense.

Stephen A. Smith is an incredibly smart guy, and there’s simply no excuse for him trying to link the two situation together. It’s just downright absurd.