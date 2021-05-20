See The First Look At Tim Tebow With The Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow is officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the first footage is out.

The Florida Heisman winner and former quarterback signed early Thursday morning as a tight end, and his first action was a few hours later. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @wjxt4, Tebow could be seen wearing a number 85 jersey as he headed into some kind of team activity.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

I can’t believe it’s actually happening, but here we are. Tim Tebow is a tight end in the NFL in the year 2021!

Did I mention his former college coach Urban Meyer is now leading the Jaguars? Well, he is. This whole situation is almost too good to be true.

Now, it’s time to find out whether or not Tebow is actually any good or if this is all for sure. Knowing what we know about Urban Meyer, there’s zero shot he would sign a guy for a PR stunt.

Until proven otherwise, we have to believe Tebow is actually being given a legit shot to make the team.

This is going to be a ton of fun!