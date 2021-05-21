Dating Apps Now Include An Option To Say Whether You’re Vaccinated

Several dating apps announced Friday morning that they would be rolling out new features geared towards letting others on the dating sites know about people’s vaccination status.

Dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid, BLK, and Hinge rolled out “vaccination stickers” on their platforms that allows users to share their vaccination status with others, Josh Wingrove, White House reporter for Bloomberg News, tweeted.

The new vaccine status features on users’ profiles come as part of a partnership between the White House and apps such as Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Bumble, Plenty of Fish and Badoo in order to incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reported.

In addition to having the option to share their vaccination status, vaccinated users will have “access to premium content,” such as “like boosts, super likes, and super swipes,” in addition to having the option to sort through matches on the platform based off of other users vaccination status, according to CNN.

A bunch of dating apps are announcing today that they’re adding vaccination stickers to their platform, for users to be able to signal their vaccination status, per the White House. Some are also including in-app links to find a vaccination clinic. pic.twitter.com/iP1y6RtMPk — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 21, 2021

The White House has previously partnered with organizations such as NASCAR, McDonald’s, and rideshare organizations such as Lyft and Uber in order to incentivize Americans to get vaccinated.

Several states such as Ohio, New York, and Maryland have begun offering lotteries aimed at incentivizing residents to get vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced during a press conference on Monday that coronavirus deaths were down 81% since last April, while also warning that unvaccinated Americans will “end up paying the price,” if they don’t get vaccinated. (RELATED: Vaccine Passports Would Hurt Minorities The Most, Data Shows)