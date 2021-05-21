Shocking Video Shows Point-Blank Shooting In Crowded Bar

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released the CCTV footage of a fatal shooting at a crowded underground bar in the Bronx, according to a Friday report.

The video captures the moment a gunman walks into the unlicensed bar and fires two shots at a victim, with whom he had brawled a few moments earlier. The deadly encounter reportedly took place early morning on May 9 and stemmed from an altercation over the use of the bathroom, according to The New York Post.

WATCH:

The shooter fled the scene and is now wanted by the NYPD, according to WPIX. The shooting’s victim, a 30-year-old Shamar Watt, was reportedly pronounced dead in a hospital two days later.

Man wanted in fatal Bronx nightclub shooting: policehttps://t.co/QAVJanF73o pic.twitter.com/DxxnhrleDU — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 21, 2021

Police said that the assailant and Watt had a disagreement while waiting in line to use the bathroom in the underground bar, according to The New York Post.

Watt, who was standing in front of his would-be killer, reportedly let two women cut in line for the only unisex restroom in the place — to which the gunman objected. The two started arguing about who was next after the women had vacated the bathroom, the police said.

Police said the shooter walked up to Watt on the dance floor shortly after and shot him twice in the head at “near-point-blank range,” inflicting fatal wounds, The New York Post reported. (RELATED: 6-Year-Old Fatally Shot By 3-Year-Old, Police Say)

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Watt’s brother told The New York Daily News. “We are in disbelief, shock, sadness. It’s everything. I mean, we are from New York. Anything can happen.”