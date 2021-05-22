6-Year-Old Gruesomely Gunned Down On The Way To School In Alleged Road-Rage Incident

A 6-year-old boy was shot to death Friday on a Southern California highway in what police said was a road-rage attack.

Aiden Leos was on his way to kindergarten when a person driving by in a white sedan fired multiple shots. One of the bullets hit the boy who was sitting in a booster seat in the right rear passenger side, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said, describing the tragedy as “some type of road-rage incident,” according to ABC News.

A family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden. The little boy was with his mother, driving to school on the 55 freeway in Orange, when they were shot at during an apparent road rage incident. https://t.co/Sr1hYV5n88 pic.twitter.com/fVvfNkfZl6 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 22, 2021

The shooting ensued after Aiden’s mother — who was uninjured — showed the middle finger to the driver of the white car who had cut her off, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: 3-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead At Birthday Party)

“She [Aiden’s mother] was merging to the right side to get away from this person, and as you can see if you go online and look at the photos, there’s one bullet shot in the trunk that went through the trunk and right through my nephew,” said John Cloonan, the boy’s uncle, according to KABC-TV.

“Mommy, my tummy hurts,” Aiden allegedly said after being shot, according to his sister Alexis Cloonan.

The shooter — who remains at large — was possibly driving a newer model of a Volkswagen wagon sedan, Olivera said, according to KABC-TV. The boy’s mother said that a woman was driving the vehicle and a man was in a passenger seat, but she could not tell who fired the shots.

“Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother,” Cloonan said. “He’s only 6 and he was so sweet. … I loved having him in my life.”