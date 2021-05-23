Charles Barkley Says The NBA Doesn’t Have ‘The Balls To Suspend LeBron James’

Charles Barkley thinks the NBA lacks to the stomach to punish LeBron James for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols.

The Los Angeles Lakers star violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols when he attended a tequila event earlier in the week. However, he won’t be punished, and Barkley thinks he knows why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While speaking with Yahoo Sports, the NBA legend said Adam Silver and the league don’t “have the balls to suspend LeBron James.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Ain’t no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols.” Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can ???? Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

Anyone who thinks that Barkley is wrong here just doesn’t know what they’re talking about. He’s 100% correct.

The NBA is LeBron James‘ league. He is the most powerful player, and he’s by far and away the most popular. With the Lakers facing the Suns today, there was never a doubt LeBron would play.

Despite the fact he broke the rules, there’s no chance he’s getting suspended over a COVID violation. The face of the league isn’t missing time because he went to a tequila event.

Would a benchwarmer miss time? Probably, but the rules just don’t apply evenly in the NBA.

Even though LeBron James has turned into a clown, he’s still in control when it comes to the product the league puts out. As Barkley said, there’s simply no way the league is going to touch him.