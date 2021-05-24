Rachel Campos-Duffy Named Co-Host Of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy was named a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” and will begin her new role June 12, the network announced.

Campos-Duffy will join co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain on the show, which airs at 6:00 a.m. EST. The show has been dominant in ratings according to Nielsen Media Research, which consistently has the show ranking number one for its time slot for total viewers and for the critical 25 – 54 age demographic.

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones, who fills in as a co-host for both the weekend and weekday episodes of “Fox & Friends,” will also begin a new role as an enterprise reporter for “Fox & Friends,” the network announced. (RELATED: Retired Congressman Sean Duffy And Rachel Campos Give Update On Daughter’s Condition After Heart Surgery)

What an honor & blessing to be the new co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend—America’s #1 rated cable morning show! I’m beyond excited to work with my friends Pete Hegseth & ⁦Will Caín⁩ to inform,entertain & represent our amazing, patriotic & loyal viewers! https://t.co/Nt72ywyrNm — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 24, 2021

“The success of FOX & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust,” Fox News media CEO Suzanne Scott said. “Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise.”

Campos-Duffy, who is a mother of nine children, also hosts the show “Moms” on Fox Nation. Beginning Friday, she will start a new podcast called “From the Kitchen Table – the Duffy’s” on Fox News Audio with her husband Sean Duffy, who is a Fox News contributor and former Wisconsin Representative. The new podcast will debut on May 28 and new episodes will air every Saturday.

“The FOX & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday,” Campos-Duffy said. “I am confident we’ll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America.”

Jones also said he was excited about his new role.

“I am excited to take on a new role as enterprise reporter across the FOX & Friends franchise and continue my feature reporting on the ground, following the news wherever it may take me,” he said.